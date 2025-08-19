'Not Just Military But...': NCERT Releases Special Module On Operation Sindoor
NCERT released a special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3–12, describing it as a pledge to protect peace. The module claims Pakistan’s military and political leadership directly ordered the Pahalgam terror attack.
Trending Photos
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday released a special module on Operation Sindoor for students studying from classes 3 to 12.
As a news agency, PTI reported that the module describes Operation Sindoor as "not just a military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour the lives lost."
It further added that although Pakistan publicly denied any role in the Pahalgam terror attack, the assault was “directly ordered by its military and political leadership."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv