Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948638https://zeenews.india.com/india/not-just-military-but-ncert-releases-special-module-on-operation-sindoor-2948638.html
NewsIndia
OPERATION SINDOOR

'Not Just Military But...': NCERT Releases Special Module On Operation Sindoor

NCERT released a special module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3–12, describing it as a pledge to protect peace. The module claims Pakistan’s military and political leadership directly ordered the Pahalgam terror attack.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 10:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Not Just Military But...': NCERT Releases Special Module On Operation Sindoor Image: ANI

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday released a special module on Operation Sindoor for students studying from classes 3 to 12.

As a news agency, PTI reported that the module describes Operation Sindoor as "not just a military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour the lives lost."

It further added that although Pakistan publicly denied any role in the Pahalgam terror attack, the assault was “directly  ordered by its military and political leadership."

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK