'Not Just Military But...': NCERT Releases Special Module On Operation Sindoor

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday released a special module on Operation Sindoor for students studying from classes 3 to 12.

As a news agency, PTI reported that the module describes Operation Sindoor as "not just a military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour the lives lost."

It further added that although Pakistan publicly denied any role in the Pahalgam terror attack, the assault was “directly ordered by its military and political leadership."