Not Land, Water Next: Pakistani Terror Groups Including LeT Building Covert Water Capabilities - Why India Should Worry

The world may not have forgotten the ghastly Mumbai terror attack of 2008, also known as the 26/11 terror attack. Pakistani terrorists entered India through sea routes and killed many civilians and police officers while taking hostages inside the Taj Hotel in the city. It was a first-of-its-kind attack for India, which continues to see terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir, mainly due to infiltration from the Pakistani side. With the armed forces along the Line of Control managing to curb large-scale infiltration and hunting down terrorists in the valley, the terror groups are recalibrating their strategies.

Just like they devised a white collar terror plot for the recent Delhi blast, the Lashkar-e-Taiba and other Pakistan-based terror outfits are training for a covert water terror attack. If reports and viral videos are to be believed, Pakistan has given open access to water bodies to these terror outfits for training, and LeT has trained scuba divers and swimmers, who are capable of hiding underwater to evade security and carry out a planned attack.

According to reports, water-based training activities are underway across major cities in Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These programmes are allegedly being conducted openly under the guise of water-rescue or swimming initiatives, using fake banners to mask their real purpose. A wide range of locations—including large swimming pools, rivers, canals, lakes, and coastal areas—are reportedly being exploited to conduct these exercises, allowing trainees to practice in varied aquatic environments.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Security analysts say the training is not recreational but focused on combat readiness for infiltration and maritime attacks. A viral video circulating online reportedly shows hardcore and notorious LeT/JKUM commanders Rizwan Haniz and Amir Zia participating in or overseeing these activities, lending weight to concerns about their militant intent. The use of water-based training is seen as a deliberate effort to enhance capabilities for cross-border infiltration and seaborne operations, posing a heightened security risk. This poses a significant threat to states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Pakistan has been reportedly exploring multiple routes for terrorists’ entry into India, including channels via Nepal, Bangladesh and the maritime route. The volatile situation in Nepal and Bangladesh has given an apt platform to Pakistan to make it terror launchpad for India and thus, the situation poses serious challenge for security forces.