Not one, but two capitals: Which Indian state operates from two capitals every year?

State with two capitals in India: India is known for its geographical and cultural diversity, and this diversity is also reflected in the administrative systems of some states. While most Indian states function with a single capital city, a few states have adopted a two-capital system for historical, political, geographical, or administrative reasons.

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These multiple capitals help governments maintain regional balance and improve governance across different parts of the state. Let’s have a look at those Indian states that have two capitals and the reasons behind this unique arrangement.

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Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar and Jammu

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir traditionally functions from two capitals under the historic “Darbar Move” system.

Summer Capital: Srinagar

Winter Capital: Jammu

During summer months, government offices shift to Srinagar due to pleasant weather conditions, while in winter they move to Jammu to avoid extreme cold and snowfall in the Kashmir Valley. The practice was introduced during the Dogra rule and continued for decades.

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla and Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh also has two capitals.

Primary Capital: Shimla

Winter Capital: Dharamshala

Shimla serves as the main administrative capital of the state while Dharamshala was declared the winter capital to promote balanced development in the Kangra region and improve administrative accessibility.

Maharashtra: Mumbai and Nagpur

Maharashtra follows a special administrative arrangement.

Primary Capital: Mumbai

Second Capital: Nagpur

Mumbai is the financial and administrative capital of the state, while Nagpur hosts the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly every year.

Nagpur was given the status of second capital to ensure regional representation for the Vidarbha region after Maharashtra’s formation in 1960.

Uttarakhand: Dehradun and Gairsain

Uttarakhand officially has two capitals.

Winter Capital: Dehradun

Summer Capital: Gairsain

Gairsain was declared the summer capital in 2020 after years of public demand from people living in the hill regions. The move was aimed at strengthening governance in remote mountainous areas.

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What is the reason behind having two capitals in one state?

There are several reasons behind the system of having two capitals in one state.

1. Seasonal weather conditions

In hilly or mountainous regions, extreme weather often affects administration. To ensure smooth governance throughout the year, government offices shift between capitals depending on the season.

2. Balanced regional development

Some states adopt two capitals to maintain political and economic balance between different regions. This helps ensure that one area does not dominate administrative activities.

3. Administrative convenience

Large states with difficult geographical conditions may use multiple capitals to improve governance and accessibility for people living in distant areas.

4. Historical and political reasons

Certain capital arrangements continue because of historical traditions or political agreements made during state formation or reorganisation. The “Darbar Move” system in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced during the Dogra rule and became a long-standing administrative tradition.

However, maintaining two capitals can also increase administrative costs and logistical challenges. Shifting government offices, staff, and documents between cities requires significant planning and expenditure.

The system of two capitals reflects India’s diverse geography and flexible governance structure. Whether due to climate, politics, or regional development, these arrangements continue to play an important role in state administration and public representation.