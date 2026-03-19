'Not our war': Manish Tewari backs Govt stance on US-Israel-Iran War

Congress MP Manish Tewari has praised the Central government’s stance on the US-Israel-Iran war, saying it is doing the right thing and adding that the conflict is not India’s.

Since the war in West Asia involving Iran, Israel, and the US began, India has maintained a strategic balancing approach, favouring diplomacy and de-escalation while protecting national interests, and consistently calling for restraint, dialogue, and the safety of its citizens.

“It’s important to understand that there is not one war happening in West Asia. There are multiple conflicts underway. What is happening between Israel and Iran, with the United States taking a side, is not just about the Middle East dynamic alone. Well, it’s not our war. We’ve always been rather marginal players in the greater Middle East,” Tewari said.

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The senior Congress leader said India is right in staying cautious, adding that a measured response helps safeguard its interests without being drawn into the conflict.

“If we are circumspect, I think we are doing the right thing, because that is really what strategic autonomy is about the ability to protect your interests and navigate,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi | On West Asia conflict, Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "It's important to understand that there is not one war which is happening in West Asia. There are multiple wars which are taking place.... What is happening between Israel and Iran and the United States,… pic.twitter.com/csuArPjBSo — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026

India has condemned the attack on Iran and, while maintaining strategic autonomy amid Iranian strikes across the Gulf, has stepped up diplomatic engagement with Tehran to secure gas and oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

US-Israel-Iran war

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran war has now entered its 20th day. The hostilities began on February 28 following a joint strike by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory. Iranian authorities claim the attack killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior officials. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes targeting US military bases and strategic sites across West Asia, including Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

After Khamenei’s death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was named the new Supreme Leader. However, US sources allege he was severely injured and disfigured in a strike involving a Tomahawk cruise missile.

Meanwhile, Iran has officially shut the strategic waterway in what analysts view as an attempt to intensify pressure on the United States and its European allies. Reports suggest that Tehran has launched strikes on vessels attempting to transit through the strait. The disruption to shipping has stranded millions of barrels of crude oil, pushing global benchmark prices closer to the $100-per-barrel mark.

Now in its third week (day 20), the war has caused widespread destruction across West Asia, with over 4,000 casualties reported region-wide (Iran around 1,262+ civilians killed per Human Rights Activists News Agency by day 11, with rising tolls; Israel 10 civilians; Lebanon 50+; US 4 soldiers; Gulf states dozens). Iranian state media and the Red Crescent report heavy losses, including over 1,200 civilian deaths (Tehran alone: 460 dead/4,300 wounded), around 10,000 residential structures damaged, and multiple medical and historical sites hit.