Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Not publisher of 'Belonging' in India': Penguin India on Sonia Gandhi's memoir; says ‘was willing and keen’

'Not publisher of 'Belonging' in India': Penguin India on Sonia Gandhi's memoir; says ‘was willing and keen’

Penguin India clarified that it remains willing to publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging and denied reports that editorial disagreements led it to withdraw from the book’s India release.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
'Not publisher of 'Belonging' in India': Penguin India on Sonia Gandhi's memoir; says ‘was willing and keen’
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Stylish Heels and Sandals to Elevate Your Everyday Looks
2
3
4
5