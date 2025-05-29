Congress on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the reports that the American administration once again reiterated President Donald Trump's claim that the India-Pakistan ceasefire could be possible only due to a trade bargain offer made by America. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the US tariff issue.

"Our Prime Minister does not want to hear about tariffs; our Prime Minister only wants to hear 'Tareef' (praise). So, the PM is silent on this. The Prime Minister has not said anything," he added.

Ramesh said that Trump had claimed credit for the ceasefire on multiple international platforms, but the Indian leadership chose to stay quiet. "President Trump has said 8 times in 11 days in 3 countries, America, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, that this ceasefire has happened because of me, and I have used tariffs and told both the countries that if you get the ceasefire done, then international trade will increase," Ramesh stated.

The Congress leader expressed strong objection to Trump's remark that India and Pakistan had been placed "in the same boat." "He has clearly said that I have put India and Pakistan in the same boat. India's economy has increased 10 times in comparison to Pakistan's economy but both of them have come in the same boat. How can this happen?" Ramesh asked.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not responding to repeated calls for an all-party meeting and a special Parliament session on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. "

"We demanded that there should be an all-party meeting and the Prime Minister should preside over it. Two meetings have been held. It was a formality. The Defence Minister chaired it. Nothing came out of it; no discussion took place. The questions we asked were asked in a constructive, serious, and sensitive manner, but there was no response to that. The atmosphere was one of unity and cohesion," said Ramesh, urging the need for a special session of Parliament.