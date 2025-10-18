'Not The Driver’s Fault?': Terrifying Video Shows Car Smashes Into Divider, Internet Reacts

“Drive safe, don’t speed” these familiar road safety signs are everywhere, but how many actually follow them? Despite repeated warnings, drivers continue to overshoot speed limits, overtake recklessly, and even scroll on their phones while behind the wheel. Being alert on the road is crucial, particularly on highways, where even a momentary lapse can have deadly consequences.

A recent video showing a four-wheeler precariously lodged on the railings of a highway bridge has captured the attention of internet users.

The clip, widely shared on X, shows the car slanted across the bridge, with three wheels on the ground while one dangles in mid-air. A group of workers is seen attempting to pull the vehicle back to safety. The caption alongside the video read, “I kept wondering for quite a while how did it even climb onto the bridge railing?”

Netizen's Reactions

Social media users were quick to react with a mix of shock and amusement. One user explained the situation, saying, “Pichhe sadak thhi, Beech raaste mei divider laaga diya. Koi light, reflector kuch nahi hoga. Galti driver ki nahi lagti” suggesting that a sudden divider placed on the road without proper lighting or reflectors made the accident difficult to avoid, making the mishap appear not entirely the driver’s fault.

Social media users couldn’t resist making light of the bizarre incident. One joked, “Rohit Shetty k movie se inspire ho k chada di hogi” suggesting the driver was channeling the action-packed stunts from the Bollywood director’s films.

Another user quipped, “Salman bhai ko takkar de rha tha,” while a third sarcastically added, “XUV might have flying capability or behaved like Jumping Jack.”

Amid the humor, some pointed out serious concerns. A netizen said, “This is gross negligence on the part of the road builder. They widened the road, but the concrete barricades remain, creating huge risks for nighttime drivers. Legal action should be considered against the builder and the government.” Another remarked that it appeared to be “a case of over-speeding.”

The car’s number plate indicates it is from Jharkhand, but the exact location of the accident and whether anyone was injured have not yet been confirmed.