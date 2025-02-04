‘Not Very Big...Exaggerated’: Hema Malini’s Shocking Reaction On Kumbh Stampede That Killed 30

Maha Kumbh Stampede: BJP MP and actor Hema Malini downplayed the Maha Kumbh stampede, which claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured. Calling it “not a very big incident,” she said the tragedy was “exaggerated.” Last week, Malini also visited the Kumbh and took a dip in the holy Sangam confluence which she described as a “very nice bath.”

Hema Malini was talking to reporters in Delhi, when she said, "...We went to Kumbh, we had a very nice bath. It is right that an incident took place, but it was not a very big incident. I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated,” reported ANI.

She further went on to praise the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government’s arrangements and preparedness, “It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well...So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best."

Congress MP Tariq Anwar sharply criticised BJP MP Hema Malini, accusing her of receiving VIP treatment during her visit to Maha Kumbh. “Hema Malini can never know what it was really like. When she visited, she was given VIP treatment,” he said.

He further alleged that the situation worsened because the police and administration prioritized VIPs over public safety. “They did not bother about the arrangements and security of common people," he said. Calling her remarks unfortunate, he added, “If she says this issue is not a big one, it is a mockery of the victims.”

The actor-turned-politician's comment comes at a time when the incident triggered heated debates in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday. Opposition leaders accused the government of hiding the death toll and demanded strict action.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav alleged a cover-up of 'mismanagement" in organizing the fair. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy called it one of the worst tragedies in independent India. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders demanded a list of the deceased.

The ruling BJP dismissed the allegations, calling it a conspiracy. They said those responsible would be exposed once the probe is complete. When asked about the accusations, a government official said, "The Opposition will say whatever they want. It is their job to spread falsehoods."