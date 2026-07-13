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‘Not well intended’: Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi on SIR

Election Commission is making "life miserable for the voters," said former Chief Election Commissioner. 
 

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 08:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
‘Not well intended’: Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi on SIR
Image Credit: Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi (Image: IANS)

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