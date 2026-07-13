/‘Not well intended’: Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi on SIR

Quraishi said the Election Commission is making "life miserable for the voters".



He said 27 lakh voters were not able to vote during the Bengal polls and it impacted the result.



He also said that the "Supreme Court also let us down" by not coming to the defence of the citizens.



"They are making life miserable for the voters. In Bengal, 27 lakh voters were not able to vote. It has affected the result. Was that the intention? Perhaps it was so. I think the Supreme Court also let us down by not coming to the defence of the citizens of India...later on the Chief Ministers of Bengal, Bihar, Assam are saying if your name is not there on the electoral role, you will lose so many other rights," he said.



Opposition parties have slammed the way the SIR exercise was conducted in several states, including Bihar and Bengal.



They have said that the exercise can affect eligible voters. Election Commission has maintained that the revision is aimed at ensuring accurate and updated electoral rolls.

