"Not Wrong To Be Proud Of Marathi Language, But...": Maharashtra CM Fadnavis On Language Row

Amid the intensifying language row in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that it is not wrong to be proud of the Marathi language. However, he added that the state government will not tolerate hooliganism in the name of language.



"It is not wrong to be proud of the Marathi language in Maharashtra. But if someone indulges in hooliganism due to language, we will not tolerate it. If someone beats up people on the basis of language, this will not be tolerated. The police have filed an FIR and taken action on the incident, and if anyone creates such a language dispute in future, legal action will be taken. We are proud of our Marathi, but injustice cannot be done to any language of India in this manner; we will have to keep this in mind. And sometimes I am surprised that these people embrace English and create disputes over Hindi. What kind of thinking is this and what kind of action is this? Therefore, strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands," ANI quoted CM Fadnavis as saying.