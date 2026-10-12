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‘Not your domain...resign’: Congress under fire after offering unsolicited career advice to CJI Surya Kant; deletes post later

The deleted post drew criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of threatening the Chief Justice and insulting the Constitution.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
‘Not your domain...resign’: Congress under fire after offering unsolicited career advice to CJI Surya Kant; deletes post later
Image Credit: IANS

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