/‘Not your domain...resign’: Congress under fire after offering unsolicited career advice to CJI Surya Kant; deletes post later

As the INDIA bloc led a protest rally to the Supreme Court, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other alliance leaders, moved the Apex Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The event garnered headlines, but what went unnoticed was a bizarre post from the Kerala Congress. In a post on X, the party unit offered unsolicited advice to the Chief Justice of India.
The Congress’s Kerala unit asked Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to resign, offering to find his “replacement” after he said that law and order was not his domain while responding to questions about protests in Delhi.
The post on X was later deleted, triggering a political row over the party’s remarks against the head of the judiciary.
“Dear Surya Kant, If law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it,” the Congress’s Keralam unit wrote in the now-deleted post.
Following the now-deleted post, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the person responsible had been removed from the position.
He clarified that the post was published on the party’s official X account without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership. Joseph said the party would examine the circumstances surrounding the post’s publication and maintained that the Congress had no disagreement with the impartiality of the judiciary.
He added that social media posts expressing views contrary to this position did not reflect the stand of the KPCC leadership.
The post followed the CJI’s remarks on the security restrictions imposed in the national capital amid protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the Congress party, accusing them of targeting the judiciary and destroying constitutional and democratic institutions
I had said it earlier, next target of the Congress Party is Judiciary. Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India. All Anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together https://t.co/oOLST1yuUL— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 12, 2026
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event marking the 33rd anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, Surya Kant was asked about the protests and restrictions on movement in the capital.
“Ye law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai” (This is a law-and-order issue. It is not my domain), he said.
Delhi has witnessed protests over demands for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, with demonstrators alleging irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The restrictions and security arrangements imposed during the demonstrations have also drawn attention.
The controversy comes amid a request by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, to meet the CJI over their concerns regarding the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleged “vote chori”.
Surya Kant confirmed that he had received the letter on Sunday and responded that night, explaining why he could not meet the delegation.
He said he would maintain the confidentiality of his reply.
“The doors of the Supreme Court are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law,” he said.
Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi and 10 other INDIA bloc leaders moved the Supreme Court against the ECI, challenging the SIR exercise and raising concerns over alleged voter deletions and irregularities.
The petition names the poll body, CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents.
The deleted post drew criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of threatening the Chief Justice and insulting the Constitution.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called the post an insult to the Constitution and accused the Congress of threatening the CJI.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over the controversy.
Separately, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy criticised the Congress for seeking an appointment with the CJI over electoral issues, saying Rahul Gandhi should demonstrate greater political maturity.
Speaking in Bengaluru on Monday, Kumaraswamy questioned whether the Congress understood the need to respect constitutional institutions and the people holding constitutional offices.
He also challenged the party’s opposition to SIR, arguing that voter verification was not a new exercise and questioning why the Congress was politicising it.
Congress leaders have alleged that names are being deleted from electoral rolls and that the number of voters belonging to certain communities is being deliberately reduced.
Kumaraswamy said political leaders should also focus on public welfare and the implementation of government schemes.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.