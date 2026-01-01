Nothing Can Stop Taiwan From Being Reunited With China: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged that China and Taiwan would be reunified.

His remarks came after China conducted large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.

PLA Large-Scale Military Exercises

On Monday and Tuesday, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched live-fire drills around Taiwan, simulating a blockade of major ports and deploying its navy, air force, rocket force, and coast guard to encircle Taiwan’s main island.

During the exercises, the Chinese military fired rockets toward Taiwan. Several maneuvers were conducted very close to the island, with warships and aircraft demonstrating their combat capabilities. Taiwan described the drills as a threat to regional security.

China concluded the opening ceremony on Wednesday but stated that its military would remain on high alert and continue the exercises.

In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said that a significant number of Chinese fighter jets and ships were still present in the response zone near the island, and therefore its military would maintain a state of heightened readiness.

It is noteworthy that China’s military exercises followed the US announcement of an arms deal with Taiwan.

What Is the Dispute Between Taiwan and China?

Taiwan is a democratically governed island territory. However, China considers it part of its own territory and frequently warns that it will use force to take control. Taiwan rejects China’s claims and has support from Western nations, particularly the US. Most countries do not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent nation, instead viewing it as part of China.