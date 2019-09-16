Nothing is normal in J&K: Owaisi attacks government over Farooq Abdullah’s detention

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that the situation was far from normal in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under an unprecedented security cover in the wake of abrogation of Article 370. The Hyderabad MP also questioned the detention of former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Condemning the move to detain the National Conference patriarch under the PSA, Owaisi pointed that 80-year-old Abdullah had been under detention for the past 40 days. “Does the government fear a former chief minister? Same charges have been imposed on Masarat Alam and Farooq Abdullah,” said Owaisi.

The AIMIM chief further raised the issue of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission from the Supreme Court to visit his home state. According to Owaisi, the fact that a former CM seeks Supreme Court’s nod before going to Jammu and Kashmir suggests that all is not well.

He claimed that people of the region were not enjoying the freedom of expression any more, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not have any answer to the several questions being raised. Owaisi alleged that the government was just trying to divert the attention of people from issues like economic crisis.

The latest attack by Owaisi came after the veteran National Conference leader was detained on Sunday night under the PSA. Under this act, a person can be detained without trial for a period up to two years.

Though Farooq Abdullah has been detained under PSA, there will be no bar on him meeting relatives and friends at his Srinagar residence, which has been converted into a subsidiary jail.

The veteran National Conference leader has been kept under house arrest since August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.