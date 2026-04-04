'Nothing left in the Left, detached from people': Rahul Gandhi slams CM Vijayan in Kerala poll campaign

Launching a sharp political attack as campaigning enters its final phase in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the CPI(M)-led Left of losing its ideological core and alleged an implicit understanding between the LDF and the BJP.

Sharing the stage with former Left leader G Sudhakaran, Gandhi said his presence reflected a deeper shift within the Left.

"He has not come here out of opportunism. Something fundamental has changed in the Left. Today, frankly, there is nothing left in the Left Democratic Front," he said, adding that disillusionment within the ranks was growing.

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A four-time CPI(M) MLA and former two-term Cabinet Minister, G Sudhakaran was expelled from the party after choosing to contest as an independent candidate from his home constituency of Ambalapuzha, following which the Congress-led UDF extended its support to him.

Gandhi alleged that a "hidden communal hand" was influencing the Left in Kerala, claiming that sections within the leadership were willing to align with the BJP-RSS for political survival, while committed workers felt "betrayed and let down".

While directly attacking on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Gandhi accused the two leaders of growing “detached from the people.”

He contended that extended periods in power tend to foster “confusion and arrogance,” ultimately eroding the connection between leaders and the public.

"When leaders begin to believe power belongs to them and not the people, that is when the disconnect begins," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also questioned the PM Modi's silence on important issues related to the state, alleging that the BJP was soft on the Left as it did not consider it as a national challenge

"The real fight for them is with the Congress and the UDF," he asserted.

Highlighting governance issues, Rahul Gandhi cited rising drug abuse, agrarian distress, and unemployment, while accusing the Left government of neglecting key sectors such as coir and paddy.

He also raised concerns over attacks on minorities across the country, alleging an ideological alignment between such forces and the ruling establishment in Kerala.

Outlining the UDF’s promises, Rahul Gandhi announced a range of welfare measures, including free bus travel for women, Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for college-going girls, a Rs 3,000 social pension, and a comprehensive Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for families.

Following the rally in Alappuzha, he is scheduled to continue his campaign in Kochi and Idukki later in the day, as the UDF steps up its efforts ahead of polling.

The 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4. The results will be announced alongside those of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal.

With agency input...