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'Nothing less than Pradhan's resignation': Dipke lays down CJP's terms before meeting with Centre

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the party welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end his fast, given concerns over his health, but stressed that the movement's central demand remained unchanged.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
'Nothing less than Pradhan's resignation': Dipke lays down CJP's terms before meeting with Centre
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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