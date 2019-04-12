close

Maneka Gandhi

Notice issued to Maneka Gandhi for communal remarks

Gandhi's three-minute speech went viral on social media, leading to outrage for its blatant communal content. 

Notice issued to Maneka Gandhi for communal remarks
File photo

Lucknow: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was on Friday issued a show-cause notice after she kicked off a major controversy when she told the Muslims in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh to vote for her if they wanted her to get their work done after she wins from the constituency.

According to sources, Sultanpur's District Magistrate issued the notice after the Election Commission took cognisance of the matter and asked Gandhi to explain her remarks.

Addressing an election rally in Turab Khani village, the BJP leader said that she would not give jobs to Muslims if they did not vote for her. She also said that she would not like it if she won without the support of the Muslims.

Gandhi's three-minute speech went viral on social media, leading to outrage for its blatant communal content. The Congress has termed Gandhi`s statement "scandalous".

However, Gandhi later maintained that her remarks were quoted out of context.

Gandhi is contesting from Sultanpur, a seat won by her son Varun Gandhi in 2014. Varun Gandhi is contesting from Pilibhit, from where his mother had won in 2014.

