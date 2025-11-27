November 30 MCD Bypoll: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Back-To-Back Public Meetings, Rallies

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday led her BJP colleagues in campaigning for party candidates contesting the bye-elections in 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards on November 30, a party leader said. Looking to utilise the last Sunday before the bye-elections for connecting with voters, the BJP candidates from all 12 wards, along with local workers and office bearers, launched a door-to-door campaign from 7.30 a.m., encouraging people to vote for the BJP in next Sunday's elections.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that based on the public support received during the party's pre-election campaign on Sunday, the party's own internal assessment is that the BJP is winning 11 of the 12 wards, and a major reason for this is our organisational strength, which has the ability to identify its voters and get them to vote.

The highlight of Sunday's campaign was the seven meetings and public rallies held by Chief Minister Gupta. The Chief Minister, along with MPs Praveen Khandelwal and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, addressed the 'Panna Pramukh' convention in Ashok Vihar and Dwarka B wards and urged party workers to work hard till the last minute to cross-check voter lists and ensure their listed electors cast their votes before lunchtime on voting day on November 30.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At 1.30 p.m., the Chief Minister interacted with voters in Greater Kailash Ward, discussing development and maintenance, attended by RWA representatives from the ward. Member of Parliament (MP) Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Shikha Roy, and District President Ravindra Chaudhary were also present.

In the afternoon, CM Gupta, along with MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, reached Sangam Vihar A Ward and addressed a public meeting on Bandh Road, urging residents to join the Triple Engine Government to ensure the region's overall development. She also interacted with prominent members of society at a public convention in Sainik Vihar.

The Chief Minister addressed a public meeting on Sunday evening at F Block Road in Vinod Nagar Ward and said, "I am confident that the people of Vinod Nagar will give a befitting reply to the challenge posed by Arvind Kejriwal by giving a ticket to a former councillor involved in corruption by defeating her."

Late in the evening, Chief Minister Gupta, while campaigning for the bye-elections in Sangam Vihar A and Narayana Wards, appealed to voters to join the Triple Engine government in solving the area's water problem and ensuring sanitation. MP Manoj Tiwari addressed three large gatherings at Swarn Park in Mundka Ward, at Jai Vihar Chhath Ghat in Dhichkaun Kalan Ward, and at Jamrudpur Chaupal in Greater Kailash Ward, which were attended by a large number of people from the Purvanchal community.

Manoj Tiwari said that the Purvanchal community is playing a significant role in driving Delhi's economy today. The BJP understands the importance of this role, and its direct benefits will be seen in the development of the colonies inhabited by Purvanchal residents. He said that by recently fulfilling the resolution of Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna, the BJP has fulfilled an old promise to the Purvanchal community after coming to power.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, along with MLA Abhay Verma and Neelam Pehalwan, addressed the Panna Pramukh conference in Dhichkaun Kalan ward in the morning. In the afternoon, he addressed a conference of beneficiaries of Central government schemes in Narayana ward along with MLA Umang Bajaj and District President Virendra Babbar.