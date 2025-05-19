Now, Cybercrime Calls To 1930, NCRP To Automatically Convert Into e-Zero FIR; MHA Sets New Threshold

Amid a massive surge in financial cybercrime in India, the Minister of Home Affairs has announced new rules for registration of the First Information Report (FIR) in cases where calls are made to 1930 or a complaint is registered at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) - I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre). Sharing the details on his X handle, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that while the rule will be applicable for frauds over the tune of Rs 10 lakhs, it will be extended to the entire nation after a pilot project in Delhi.

"The MHA's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) introduced the new e-Zero FIR initiative to nab any criminal with unprecedented speed. Launched as a pilot project for Delhi, the new system will automatically convert cyber financial crimes filed at NCRP or 1930 to FIRs, initially above the threshold limit of ₹10 lakh," said Shah.

He further said, "The new system, which will drive investigations swift,ly cracking down on cybercriminals, will soon be extended to the entire nation. The Modi government is bolstering the cybersecurity grid to build a cyber-secure Bharat."

Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that the step is to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Cyber Secure Bharat'. It said that the order was given by Shah in a recent review meeting while keeping in view the difficulties faced by victims of cyber financial crimes in the recovery of the money lost.

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 has enabled easy reporting and prompt action on complaints related to cyber financial crimes. The newly introduced process involves integration of I4C’s NCRP system, Delhi Police’s e-FIR system and National Crime Record Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

"Now, complaints related to financial losses above the threshold limit of ₹10 lakh made to NCRP and 1930 will automatically lead to registration of a Zero FIR with the e-Crime Police Station of Delhi. This will be immediately routed to the territorial Cybercrime Police Stations. Complainants can visit the cybercrime Police Station within 3 days and get the Zero FIR converted into a regular FIR," said the ministry.

Delhi Police and Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have worked together to put in place a process for registration of cases in accordance with the new provisions of Section 173 (1) and 1(ii) of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). This process of issuing FIRs electronically, irrespective of territorial jurisdiction (e-Zero FIR), will initially start in Delhi as a pilot. Subsequently, it will be extended to other States and UTs. The e-Crime Police Station of Delhi has been notified for the registration of e-FIRs and transferring them to jurisdictional police stations in Cybercrime complaints of a specified nature reported on NCRP.

This initiative will improve the conversion of NCRP/1930 complaints into FIRs, enabling easy restoration of money lost by victims and facilitating punitive action against cyber criminals. It leverages the provisions of the recently introduced new criminal laws.