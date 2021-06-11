हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab news

Now get all News related to Ludhiana, Punjab with just one click on Ludhiana Times

Ludhiana Times, the leading Digital Media Channel proved as the best source of authentic and real time information for the people. With just one click on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram channel of Ludhiana Times, the people get all updates related to Ludhiana and Punjab.

Now get all News related to Ludhiana, Punjab with just one click on Ludhiana Times

Ludhiana: Ludhiana Times, the leading Digital Media Channel proved as the best source of authentic and real time information for the people. With just one click on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram channel of Ludhiana Times, the people get all updates related to Ludhiana and Punjab.

In the era of Digital Media, the Ludhiana Times is considered as the best source of information. As the government and administration issue new orders about Lockdown, Corona Virus related information and other, the Ludhiana Times always remined first to telecast the news and inform the people.

The people also believe that they get all authentic and first hand information on Ludhiana Times Facebook and YouTube handles. Apart from routine information, Ludhiana Times also telecast, motivational stories, informative interviews and other useful content.

Owner and News Editor of Ludhiana Times, Amarpreet Singh Makkar said that we didn't telecast fake news or perceptions. They always focus on providing authentic information and for this reason only, people rely on Ludhiana Times.

