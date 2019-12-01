Now, govt to import onion from Turkey, Egypt as retail prices remain high

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government will import 11000 Metric Ton (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6090 MT from Egypt in the backdrop of soaring onion prices in the retail market. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India has placed the order, which will begin arriving in India later this month.

From Egypt, the consignment will start reaching in mid-December, the Ministry said.

On Thursday, Imran Hussain, the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies in the Delhi government, wrote to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan requesting him to direct National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to continue supplying onions at Rs 15.60 per kilogram in the national capital in the larger public interest.

On the other hand in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, MP and Delhi, the retail price of the staple food has shot up to Rs 100 per kg, leaving many consumers with a hole in their pockets.

On November 20, the Union Cabinet approved importing 1.2 lakh tonnes of onion to improve the domestic supply and control prices that have skyrocketed to Rs 75-120 per kg across major cities now. The Centre has already banned exports and imposed stock-holding limit on wholesalers and retailers for an indefinite period.

To monitor onion prices, a Group of Ministers, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, has already been constituted. Finance Minister, Consumer Affairs Minister, Agriculture Minister and Road Transport Minister are also members of this panel.

A Committee of Secretaries (CoS) and Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava is also constantly reviewing the situation.