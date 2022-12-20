'Now he drinks and drives whole Punjab': SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams Bhagwant Mann, Lok Sabha MPs laugh

NEW DELHI: The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament witnessed some hilarious moments when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha over the issue of drug addiction in his state even as she alleged that the AAP leader used to attend Parliament in a “drunken” state. Addressing the Lok Sabha MPs, the SAD leader alleged that Punjab Chief Minister was often caught sitting in Parliament in an intoxicated state. She went on to say that many Lok Sabha MPs changed their seats due to his drinking habit and complained about him.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha, the firebrand SAD leader charged that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is "drinking and driving" the state. Badal, who initiated a debate on the call attention motion in the Lok Sabha on the problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the government, said Mann was a member of the House till he became the Punjab Chief Minister and had come to Parliament in an "inebriated state".

She went on to say that MPs who used to sit near Mann had sought a change in their seats. "The Chief Minister of state used to sit in the House a few months ago. The person who used to come to the Parliament in an inebriated state is now running the state. Members who used to sit near him had complained to change their seats," she said.

As the SAD leader lashed out at Punjab CM in Punjabi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and many others were seen laughing.

WATCH: SAD MP TEARS INTO PUNJAB CM

#WATCH | CM of our state (Punjab) used to sit in the House a few months ago. The person who used to come to the Parliament in an inebriated state is now running the state. Members who used to sit near him had complained to change their seats: SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal in LS pic.twitter.com/tAyFRcpy7m — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Coming down heavily over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Badal said, "If the Chief Minister is like this then you can imagine what will be the condition of the state. We find `Don`t drink and drive` written on the roads but they are drinking and driving the state." She also referred to Mann posting a video on social media in which he showed his vehicle crossing security barricades and entering Parliament during the monsoon session in 2016. The incident caused an uproar and several MPs demanded stringent action.

Mann was later found guilty by a parliamentary panel for putting the security of Parliament House at risk and was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session. Mann was the only member of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha.

Harsimrat Badal also alleged that Mann was "deboarded" from a Lufthansa flight during his return journey from Germany as he was "inebriated"." “A few months ago, he went to Germany to discuss Punjab. The discussion rather took place when a Chief Minister was deboarded from the Lufthansa flight for the first time. Have you ever heard that a chief minister is being offloaded? The Lufthansa flight offloaded him because he was inebriated (Nashe Ki Haalat Me The). The Aviation Minister had said that he would investigate," she said.

However, Lufthansa later issued a clarification on the matter of 'exonerating' the CM. In a notification, Lufthansa said the Frankfurt to Delhi flight had departed later than its scheduled time due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. There was no other reason for it.