Now, Navjot Singh Sidhu invites Elon Musk to set up Tesla's plant in Punjab

New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday (January 16, 2022) joined ministers from West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra in inviting Tesla CEO Elon Musk to set up a plant in their states.

The development comes days after Musk had said that the American electric car major was trying to work through some challenges with the Indian government.

"I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time-bound single-window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development," Sidhu, who heads the ruling Congress in the poll-bound state, said.

Earlier, Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil and West Bengal minister Md Ghulam Rabbani had also tagged a January 13 tweet by Musk and had assured him of all necessary help.

Musk says 'working through challenges' with Indian government

Tesla Inc is "still working through a lot of challenges with the government" in India, its billionaire chief executive had said on Twitter, responding to a question on when it would launch its electric cars in the country. Musk, however, didn't talk about the "challenges" being worked on in his Twitter post.

Tesla, notably, had plans to begin selling imported cars in India in 2021 and has been lobbying the government to slash import taxes on electric vehicles (EVs) before it enters the market.

In October, it had also reportedly taken its demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.

As per a few reports, some Indian officials want the company to commit to local manufacturing before considering any tax breaks, but Tesla has indicated it first wants to experiment with imports.

Even as Tesla is holding out for a cut in import duties, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will start assembling the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, in India later this year.

