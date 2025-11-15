Nowgam Blast: Who Were The Nine People Killed in Srinagar’s ‘Accidental’ Explosion?

Nowgam Blast: Addressing the media following the blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar on Friday night, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat confirmed that nine people were killed. The victims included one State Investigation Agency (SIA) personnel, three members of the Forensic Science Laboratory team, two crime-scene photographers, two revenue officials who were part of the magistrate’s team, and one tailor associated with the group.

“9 people have lost their lives in this incident. 1 personnel of SIA, 3 personnel of the FSL team, 2 crime scene photographers, 2 revenue officials who were part of the Magistrate's team, and 1 tailor who was associated with the team. In addition, 27 police personnel, 2 revenue officials, and 3 civilians from the adjacent areas have received injuries, who were immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital...,” he said.

Official sources stated on Saturday that nine people were killed and 29 others injured when a massive accidental explosion occurred inside the Nowgam police station while police and forensic personnel were sampling explosive material. They said the dead included a Naib Tehsildar (Executive Magistrate) and a local tailor. Some bodies were severely burnt, causing delays in identification. The injured were taken to the Army’s base hospital in Badami Bagh and other medical facilities.

The explosive material involved in the blast had been seized during the Faridabad raid that dismantled a ‘white-collar’ terror module. DGP Nalin Prabhat, along with senior officers, visited the police station for an on-spot assessment. The force of the blast shattered glass in surrounding buildings, with the sound heard 5-10 km away. Several vehicles parked inside the station caught fire, and fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze while ambulances evacuated the wounded.

Police had earlier recovered 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate in the Faridabad operation conducted with Haryana Police. During the raid on Dr Muzammil Ganaie, 300 kg of the same explosive substance was found. While Dr Adil Rather and Dr Muzammil Ganaie were arrested, the third accused, Dr Umar Nabi, had initially escaped but was later killed in the car blast near Red Fort, an explosion that left several civilians dead and many injured.

A lady doctor from Lucknow, Shaheen Shahid, was also arrested after an assault rifle was recovered from her vehicle. The detention of two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit played a key role in exposing the module.

