/NRC debate returns to political spotlight ahead of UP polls as Owaisi raises fresh questions

Despite the government's position, the NRC has remained a politically sensitive issue. During protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019, opposition parties and several organisations linked the CAA with the NRC, arguing that the two measures together could affect the citizenship of Indian Muslims. The Centre consistently rejected that claim, stating that the CAA is a law intended to grant citizenship to specified persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries and not to take citizenship away from existing Indian citizens. Nevertheless, widespread protests, road blockades and violence were witnessed in several parts of the country, including the 2020 riots in Delhi.