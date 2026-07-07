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NRC debate returns to political spotlight ahead of UP polls as Owaisi raises fresh questions

Speaking at a meeting of lawyers in Telangana, Owaisi said Union Home Minister Amit Shah "does not speak casually" and suggested that recent developments indicated the possibility of an NRC in the future.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
NRC debate returns to political spotlight ahead of UP polls as Owaisi raises fresh questions

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