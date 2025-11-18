NSA Ajit Doval Did Say ISI Recruit 'More Hindus Than Muslims' For Intelligence Task; Video Not Deepfake

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has rejected the authenticity of a viral video clip circulating on social media, in which he is heard saying that “more Hindus than Muslims” are drawn towards Pakistan’s ISI. Doval clarified that he has never made such a statement and described the clip as a manipulated deepfake aimed at distorting India’s national security narrative, according to a News18 report.

Fact-checkers later identified that the footage originated from a YouTube video uploaded by the Australia India Institute on March 20, 2014, titled “Ajit Doval: The Challenge of Global Terrorism.” The viral segment appears to have been selectively edited from this longer interaction.

Responding to the clip’s circulation, Doval warned that such synthetic media tools are being used to undermine national security and disrupt India’s counter-terror efforts. He reiterated that he has never issued remarks targeting either Hindus or Muslims.

In the original 2014 video, Doval was addressing a question around the 1:00:06 mark about India’s internal response to terrorism. He stressed that the state must assert its legitimacy firmly and avoid any form of appeasement. He also underlined the importance of ensuring that the minority community remains an integral part of the national security framework and highlighted the need for a joint, inclusive strategy.

"Let me tell you one small thing, now that I have been exposed as a man who is this thing. The number of persons that ISI has recruited for intelligence tasks in India, there have been more Hindus than Muslims...We will carry the Muslims with us and we will make it a great country," said Doval in the video.

During the discussion, Doval pointed out that most casualties of global Islamic terrorism are Muslims themselves and added that Muslims also fought for India during the 1857 revolt. He further remarked that, historically, ISI’s intelligence recruitment attempts in India had involved more Hindus than Muslims, stressing this in a broader context of national unity. “We will carry the Muslims with us and make this a great country,” he said in the original footage.