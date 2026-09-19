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  • /Faulty maps and Chinese custody: NSA Ajit Doval shares riveting 50-year-old intelligence story at IIT Roorkee | VIDEO

Faulty maps and Chinese custody: NSA Ajit Doval shares riveting 50-year-old intelligence story at IIT Roorkee | VIDEO

NSA Ajit Doval shared a tense 50-year-old anecdote during his IIT Roorkee speech about a Sikkim intelligence mission where his agents were detained by the Chinese army due to faulty maps.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Faulty maps and Chinese custody: NSA Ajit Doval shares riveting 50-year-old intelligence story at IIT Roorkee | VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Faulty maps and Chinese custody: NSA Ajit Doval shares riveting 50-year-old intelligence story at IIT Roorkee | VIDEO
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