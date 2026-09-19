/Faulty maps and Chinese custody: NSA Ajit Doval shares riveting 50-year-old intelligence story at IIT Roorkee | VIDEO

During his speech at IIT Roorkee, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval talked about the experience from his initial days as an intelligence operative when he had found himself involved in a critical incident that almost brought an end to his career in the intelligence wing. Addressing the gathering of graduates, Doval explained how his agents had been captured by the PLA due to a border mapping mistake.
#WATCH | Roorkee, Uttarakhand: At the IIT Roorkee Convocation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval says, "I was very sad. It was one of those phases in life when you feel very down. So far, my career was going quite well... I had a colleague, an old Tibetan Sherpa, who was a… https://t.co/jSQTTLkfHk pic.twitter.com/Jhxq3SUa2y— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026
In his twenties, as an IPS officer and a junior intelligence agent posted in Sikkim, Doval was ordered to keep an eye on any movements at the borders before Sikkim got annexed by India.
Missing group: A group sent on a mission to observe the situation beyond the border had not returned for the last ten days after being sent out for five-six days.
Message from the headquarters: Doval got a worried call from the headquarters about the disappearance of the team sent to patrol the borders and its detention by Chinese forces.
Mistake of mapmaking: Later, when the missing people were interrogated, the Chinese forces released them unharmed as the investigation revealed that there had been a mistake in mapping the border area.
In reflecting on the near catastrophe, Doval underscored the role of failure and relentless pressure in building his own professional resilience.
Accountability: The young agent realized that he might as well end his career in waiting for information about his detained operatives.
Wisdom from the Sherpas: A local Sherpa friend came to his aid in that difficult situation, providing invaluable insights that would help him approach dangerous national security assignments.
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