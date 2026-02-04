NSA Ajit Doval meets Saudi counterpart, Holds talks on bilateral, regional cooperation

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser, Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, during his visit to the country.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said the two sides are holding wide-ranging discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional and other issues of mutual interest.

"Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval held a productive meeting with the Saudi Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, and National Security Adviser, H.E. Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban. The discussions covered bilateral cooperation as well as regional and other issues of mutual interest", the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.

Doval arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday for an official visit, underscoring the growing strategic engagement between India and Saudi Arabia.

He was received at the airport by India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, and Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr Saud Al-Sati, according to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

His visit comes shortly after, on January 28, Saudi Arabia condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and the Red Fort terror incident.