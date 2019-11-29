NSA Ajit Doval meets Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, discusses issues of national interest and bilateral cooperation

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met and discussed issues of national interest and bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The meeting took place on Thursday after Doval called on Rajapaksa soon after the latter's arrival in India.

On the second day, President Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Friday. After talks, both leaders will issue a joint statement. The Sri Lankan President, who arrived with a high-level delegation, will later call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier in the day, he paid tribute to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat. In his first comment to media after landing in the national capital, the newly elected Sri Lanka president said that Colombo and New Delhi need to "work together" for economic development and security of their people.

"It is my first overseas visit after assuming duties as a president of Sri Lanka. I want to express my gratitude to the India government to the President and the Prime Minister," Rajapaksa said. "My expectations are very high. As my tenure as the president. I want to take the relationship between Sri Lanka and India to a higher level. We have of course long-standing friendship--historically culturally and politically. We need to work together for economic development and security of our people," he added.

Upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Rajapaksa was received by President Kovind and PM Modi and was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He also met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. He is slated to attend a programme in the city on Saturday. Later in the evening, Rajapaksa will emplane for Sri Lanka.