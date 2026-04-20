NSA Ajit Doval visits Saudi Arabia as part India's outreach to key energy suppliers

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Sunday for official engagements, where he held high-level discussions with senior Saudi leaders on bilateral ties, energy cooperation, and regional developments, according to the Embassy of India in Riyadh.

Ajit Doval’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday followed closely after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s trip to the United Arab Emirates and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri’s visit to Qatar. These engagements are part of India’s diplomatic outreach to major energy suppliers amid disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Doval met energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban.

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"NSA Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19. He had meetings with Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al-Aiban," the Embassy of India in Riyadh said in a post on X.

Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19.



He was received at the Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Deputy Minister for Political Affairs @KSAmofaEN H.E. Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati.



Later, he had meetings with

Energy Minister H.R.H. Prince… pic.twitter.com/VTz7LJAOFu — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) April 19, 2026

Saudi Arabia ranks among India’s top three energy suppliers, along with Russia and Iraq, and is also home to around four million Indian nationals.

As per the statement, discussions between the leaders of two countries covered several strategic and regional issues of mutual interest.

"During the meetings, they discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of mutual interest," the embassy added.

Indian leaders’ visits to West Asian countries are intended to secure uninterrupted energy supplies and safeguard the interests of the Indian diaspora. New Delhi has also urged the safe and unhindered movement of merchant shipping amid the West Asia conflict, along with a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the hostilities.

Earlier on Friday, in a high-level diplomatic engagement, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, held extensive discussions with Ajit Doval.

