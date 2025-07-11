'Show Me One Photo Of Any Damage In India': NSA Doval Calls Out Foreign Media Reporting Of Operation Sindoor



National Security Advisor Doval on Friday called out foreign media for their reportage on Operation Sindoor, challenging them to provide proof of any damage to Indian infrastructure from Pakistani strikes.

Speaking at the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, Doval also praised Operation Sindoor, stating that the Indian Army took just 23 minutes to precisely strike nine terror targets in Pakistan.

“Foreign press said that Pakistan did this and that. You tell me—show me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian structure, even a glass pane being broken. They wrote these things. The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after 10th May, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, or Chaklala,” Doval said.

“We decided to target nine terrorist sites in a criss-cross pattern across Pakistan, not just in the border areas. We hit nowhere else except those targets. The operation was precise to the point where we knew exactly who was where. The entire operation took just 23 minutes,” he added.

Highlighting the pivotal role of indigenous defence capabilities, Doval urged the development of more homegrown technology.

“We have to develop our indigenous technology. We are really proud of how much indigenous content was used—whether it was BrahMos missiles, our integrated air control and command system, or our radars,” he said.

Doval also emphasized that Artificial Intelligence is a “game changer” and urged India to make it a focal point to lead and develop in the future.

“AI is one of the great game changers. It will change the world every year, making it unrecognisable from today. Its applications will be diverse—not only in research and development, but also in machine learning, defence, robotics, medicine, and finance. If India is to lead and develop, we must make AI a focal point,” he said.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. During the operation, Indian forces destroyed nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in air strikes on May 7.

Along with BrahMos missiles, the indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system played a key role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets.

(With ANI Inputs)