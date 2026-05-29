NSA Doval meets Russia's Shoigu in Moscow, reviews defence, energy ties

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday met Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the 1st International Security Forum in Moscow. The two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy and economic ties, officials said.

Doval and Shoigu also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia said, "NSA Shri Aji Doval met his counterpart Mr. Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum. They reviewed ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy and economic ties. The two sides also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting in New Delhi."

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Doval underlined the urgent need to reform international structures and institutions established after the Second World War in 1945 to enhance their ability to respond to contemporary security threats. He emphasised that such reforms must ensure broader representation of Global South countries and full consideration of their interests and positions.

Calling for special attention to the situation in West Asia, the NSA pointed to the "primary importance" of ensuring safe and uninterrupted shipping through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Doval said there can be "no double standards in the fight against terrorism." He added that responsible states are "obliged to weigh their positions and decide whether to support sponsors of terrorism or to counter them with decisive actions."

On April 22, 2025, a terror attack took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, which involved religion-based targeted killings and left 26 people dead.