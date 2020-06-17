NTA clears rumours on fake notice of postponement of NEET UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday cleared rumours regarding a fake public notice of postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG July 2020.

The fake notice, with the subject line - Postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG July – 2020, was circulated through various sources and social media forums on June 15.

An official release said that the NTA is investigating the source of such a fake notice with an intent to misguide candidates, parents and the general public. Stringent action would be taken against such anti-public elements, the release added.

It informed all candidates, parents and the public that no such decision has been taken by NTA or concerned authorities till date. The NTA advised the public of being aware of any fake misguiding communication in this regard and rely only on the information available at the official website www.nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.