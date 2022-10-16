NewsIndia
DUET 2022

NTA DUET PG Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in, Exams to begin from 17 October- Steps to download here

NTA has released the admit card for the DUET PG exams which will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022, scroll down for the direct link to download admit card. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The exams will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21
  • DUET PG 2022 paper will consist of MCQ analogies, classifications, matching, comprehensions
  • The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode

DUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit Card for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022 for Post Graduate courses. Candidates who have registered themselves for the DUET PG examination can download the admit card from the official website at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in. As per the notice, it read “The Candidates can download their Admit Cards for the said Examination from the NTA websites nta.ac.in or ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.”

Candidates note that the admit card has been released for the exam which will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022. Only those candidates who had successfully registered for the exam can appear for the exam and admit card has been issued for only registered candidates.

DUET PG Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the website - ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in.
Then enter your application number and date of birth
The admit card will appear on the screen
Download it and keep a copy

The DUET PG Exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts – Shift 1 will be from 8 am to 10 am, Shift 2 from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and Shift 3 will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm via computer-based test mode. DUET PG 2022 paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ) analogies, classifications, matching, comprehensions. For each correct answer, the students will be awarded plus 4, while there will be a negative marking for each wrong answer.

