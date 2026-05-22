NTA NEET UG 2026 refund link to be activated soon: Know how to submit bank details to claim refund

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the official refund portal for NEET UG 2026 soon. While the NTA’s official FAQ guidelines originally indicated a May 21 rollout, students will be able to use this portal to submit their bank account details and receive a refund of their registration fees following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination due to the paper leak controversy.

Also Read: SSC CGL 2026 registration begins for 12,000+ vacancies: Know eligibility, posts, exam, and how to apply

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam & Refund Overview

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Here's a breakdown of the critical dates, application details, and the category-wise refund distributions based on official NTA structures:-

Event / Category Details & Timelines Re-Exam Date June 21, 2026 (Sunday) Exam Timing 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM IST (Includes 15 mins for formalities) Mode of Exam Offline (Pen and Paper Mode) Admit Card Release Expected by June 14, 2026 General Category Refund ₹1,700 OBC / EWS Category Refund ₹1,600 SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender Refund ₹1,000 NRI Category Refund ₹9,500

Bank details are important

Many applicants processed their initial payments via cyber cafés or Common Service Centres (CSCs). The NTA is introducing this manual bank account submission to avoid any inconvenience, and candidates will directly receive their refund to their bank account.

NTA Policy Updates

City Correction Closed: The facility to update the present addresses and choose exam cities is closed.



Exam Centre Randomisation: NTA clarifies that re-centres are allotted to the students for the NEET exam 2026.

Medium of Language: There are 13 languages in the NEET UG 2026 exam: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, which are chosen by the candidate during their registration.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 to be held on June 21, NTA officially confirms exam date

How to submit bank details for the fee refund

Once the refund portal link is activated, candidates must follow this process:-

1. Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Choose the NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Portal link

3. Select the Refund/Payment Status

4. Fill your bank details carefully, such as Account Holder's Name, Account Number, and important details

5. Verify all your details

6. Click the submit button

Candidates are advised to ignore the fake social media timelines and regularly check the official NTA website for the latest updates regarding refunds, new exam dates, admit card, and city intimation slips.

FAQ's

1. Is the examination fee going to be refunded?

Dear Candidate, it is informed that the option to update present address details, along with city selection with two choices, has presently been made available to candidates. The module for sharing bank account details for the refund of examination fee will be provided to candidates by 21st May 2026.

2. Can I change the medium of examination?

No. The medium of examination selected during submission of the application form earlier is final and cannot be changed.

3. Will the same examination centre allotted earlier be allotted again?

Examination centres are allotted on the basis of the city selected by the candidate. Therefore, the examination centre allotted for the re-examination may not necessarily be the same as the earlier centre.

4. What is the date and timing of the NEET (UG)-2026 Re-examination?

The NEET (UG)-2026 Re-examination will be conducted on 21 June 2026 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM including the time for formalities.

5. Why are candidates being given 15 minutes extra time?

An additional 15 minutes are being provided for completion of documentation, verification, and other examination-related formalities.