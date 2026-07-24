/Massive crackdown at NTA: 47 officials sacked, criminal charges ordered as Centre begins total testing agency revamp

In an unprecedented administrative crackdown aimed at restoring credibility to India's competitive examination framework, the Ministry of Education has terminated 47 officials belonging to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Sources within the ministry confirmed on Friday that alongside their immediate dismissal, criminal and legal proceedings will be launched against select officials found negligent or complicit in operational lapses.
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