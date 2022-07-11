NTA PRAGATII 2022: IND -SAT Admit Cards released today July 11, 2022 on the official website, nta.ac.in. The Final exam will be held on 31 July 2022 with a time duration of 90 minutes. The exam will be held in 3 sessions and the exact timing of each candidate will depend on the candidate's location and will be indicated on his/her Admit Card. Candidates are not required to visit any exam centre for appearing in the exam. They can take the exam from their location on laptops and PC’s.

This exam is used to assess the ability and diligence of students applying to study at the Undergraduate/Postgraduate level in India. The scores obtained by candidates in the PRAGATII exam are used as a criterion to shortlist the most deserving students for Study in India Scholarships.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is a premier, specialized, autonomous, and self-sustaining testing organization that reports to the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It administers entrance exams for admission to/fellowship in higher educational institutions in India.

PRAGATII 2022: Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website pragatii.nta.ac.in

Click on the column ‘Download Admit card’ on the top-right corner, Candidates will be redirected to a new tab

Enter Student ID and Date of Birth, candidates would be able to access their admit cards.

Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference.

The webinar will be held on 12th and 16th July, 2022. The webinar will be held in 3 sessions on each of the days. Timing will be indicated on the Admit Card. Candidates can attend any of the sessions. The mock test will be held in 3 sessions on each of the days.