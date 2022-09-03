NewsIndia
NTA releases CUET PG Admit card 2022 for September 5, 6 exam on cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 for September 5 and 6 exam are now available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download admit card. 

CUET PG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CUET Admit Card for PG exams that are scheduled to be conducted on September 5 and 6. Candidates can now download their CUET PG admit cards from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download CUET PG Admit Card 2022

  1. Visit the CUET PG website - cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on admit card link
  3. Enter your application number , date of birth and security pin
  4. The admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download the admit card and take a print out of it

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Direct Link

The CUET PG 2022 Exam has already begun on September 1, 2022 and the admit card was issued earlier for September 1, 2, 3 and 4. Now the NTA has issued admit card for September 5 and 6 examinations.
The NTA is conducting the CUET (PG)-2022 in two shifts Shift- first from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift 3 pm to 5 pm through the Computer Based Test (CBT).

