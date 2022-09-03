CUET PG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CUET Admit Card for PG exams that are scheduled to be conducted on September 5 and 6. Candidates can now download their CUET PG admit cards from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download CUET PG Admit Card 2022

Visit the CUET PG website - cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on admit card link Enter your application number , date of birth and security pin The admit card will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take a print out of it

The CUET PG 2022 Exam has already begun on September 1, 2022 and the admit card was issued earlier for September 1, 2, 3 and 4. Now the NTA has issued admit card for September 5 and 6 examinations.

The NTA is conducting the CUET (PG)-2022 in two shifts Shift- first from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift 3 pm to 5 pm through the Computer Based Test (CBT).