NTA SWAYAM 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 online today, on August 25, 2022. Candidates can now download their NTA SWAYAM January sem admit card now from the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in. The steps and direct link to download this admit card have been shared here. Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned in the admit card to ensure there is no spelling mistake or factual errors.

SWAYAM 2022 Admit Cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official SWAYAM website — swayam.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the download link available on the side menu.

Step 3: Key in your Email or application number, and date of birth.

Step 4: After logging in, the admit card will be available on your screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and save for future reference.

The SWAYAM 2022 exam will be conducted for three hours in two shifts — the morning shift will be conducted from 9 am till 12 pm and the afternoon shift is from 3 pm till 6 pm.

Further, everyone is advised to remember to carry the NTA SWAYAM Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall as without this, they will not be allowed to write their exam.