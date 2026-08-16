/NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET for 3 subjects after errors found in question papers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for three subjects after an internal committee found multiple errors in the question papers used for the June examination. The English, Commerce and Sociology papers will be held again in September, the agency announced on Sunday. The decision marks the second major examination cancellation by the NTA this year, following the scrapping of the NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 3 after a paper leak triggered nationwide protests.