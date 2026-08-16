/NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET for 3 subjects after errors found in question papers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for three subjects after an internal committee found multiple errors in the question papers used for the June examination. The English, Commerce and Sociology papers will be held again in September, the agency announced on Sunday. The decision marks the second major examination cancellation by the NTA this year, following the scrapping of the NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 3 after a paper leak triggered nationwide protests.
UGC-NET is conducted to determine candidates' eligibility for Assistant Professor posts and admission to PhD programmes.
The NTA said it had set up a committee after receiving several complaints about errors in the three papers. The panel found factual, typographical and translation mistakes, along with problems in the wording and formatting of questions.
“The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered,” the NTA said, according to a Hindustan Times report.
The committee recommended that the three papers be conducted again “in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination”.
According to the NTA, the English paper will be held on September 9 from 9 am to noon, followed by the Commerce paper from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Sociology paper will be conducted on September 10 from 9 am to noon.
Details of examination cities, centres and admit cards will be issued separately on the NTA's official website. Candidates appearing for the re-examination will not have to pay an additional fee.
A person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Sociology paper contained several spelling, translation and typographical errors. The person also claimed that at least 14 questions in the English paper had been repeated from the December 2024 examination, with similar issues reported in the Commerce paper.
“Instead of dropping more than a dozen questions in each subject and keeping students concerned over repeated questions, the NTA decided to re-conduct the examinations of these three subjects,” the person said, as per the report.
UGC-NET consists of two papers. Paper I has 50 questions covering areas such as teaching aptitude, reasoning ability and general awareness, while Paper II has 100 subject-specific multiple-choice questions.
Candidates had raised concerns about errors and repeated questions in the three papers soon after the June examination. Those who appeared for Sociology had also alleged that a 100-page PDF containing handwritten questions was circulated before the June 30 examination, with nearly 90 questions and their answer options matching those in the actual paper.
Candidates appearing for English had similarly alleged that more than 60 of the 150 questions were identical to questions asked in the 2024 examination, with the sequence of answer options also remaining unchanged.
The decision to hold the papers again has left some candidates worried about the additional preparation and travel involved.
“It feels like a huge pressure. It is not my fault, but because of NTA and its system’s failure, why should we face these problems?” said a candidate from Jhargram in West Bengal who appeared for UGC-NET English in June.
The candidate said he had travelled nearly 450 km to Burdwan for the June examination and was now preparing for the CTET exam scheduled for September 6, along with other examinations. The re-examination, he said, had made it “difficult to refocus” on UGC-NET for September 9.
Meanwhile, the NTA on Sunday released provisional answer keys for 84 of the 87 subjects. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional keys until August 18.
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