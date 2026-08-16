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NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET for 3 subjects after errors found in question papers

The NTA said it had set up a committee after receiving several complaints about errors in the three papers. The panel found factual, typographical and translation mistakes, along with problems in the wording and formatting of questions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 10:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 10:00 PM IST
NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET for 3 subjects after errors found in question papers
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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NTA to re-conduct UGC-NET for 3 subjects after errors found in question papers
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