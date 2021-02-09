हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main 2021

NTA to release JEE Main 2021 admit cards; here's how to download

The JEE Main 2021 Admit Card will include particulars of candidates including Name, Roll Number, and other important information such as date of exam, shift timings and exam centre. Candidates appearing in the JEE Main 2021 are mandatorily required to carry the admit card to the exam centre.

Representational image

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 this week. Candidates seeking to appear in the engineering entrance exam will be required to login to the official NTA portal for JEE Main 2021 at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their registered credentials to download the admit cards. The first phase of the JEE Main 2021 will be conducted between February 23 to 26.
 

Here's how to download JEE Main 2021 admit card:

 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link available on the Homepage which reads: 'JEE Main 2021 Admit Card'. You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 3: Enter the Application Number, Password in the input field provided and click on 'Sign In' button.
Step 4: Click on the link available to download the Admit Card.
Step 5: Save the PDF and take a print out for future use.

Also Read: JEE Main 2021 admit card to be released on jeemain.nta.nic.in soon

 

This year, candidates will be eligible for admission to various technical institutes irrespective of the marks scored in Class 12 Board exams. They will only need to obtain the passing certificate.

