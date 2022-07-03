NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NTA to release NEET 2022 Admit Card soon at neet.nta.nic.in- Check details

NTA has already released the Exam City Intimation Slip-on June 29 and the NEET UG 2022 admit card is expected soon, scroll down for more details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Trending Photos

NTA to release NEET 2022 Admit Card soon at neet.nta.nic.in- Check details

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 soon. The NTA is likely to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 any time in the next week or by the end of it. Students must note that the tentative timing of admit card release is based upon past trend and an official confirmation is awaited. Students are advised to visit the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

Once released, aspirants who have applied for the NEET UG 2022 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website neet.nta.nic.in.Candidates must notice that the NTA has already released the Exam City Intimation Slip-on June 29, 2022, on neet.nta.nic.in for NEET-UG 2022 which is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. 

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card- Here's how to download

Once released, NEET aspirants can follow the steps given below to download the NEET UG 2022 admit card
Visit the website neet.nta.ac.in

  1. Click on the admit card download card link
  2. Log in with your application number and Date of Birth
  3. Click on submit, your NEET admit card will be displayed on the screen
  4. Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day

This year nearly 18 lakh students have registered for the medical entrance test. The NEET 2022 Admit Card will have details of the examination centre, examination roll number, date of birth, full name etc. Students note that to download the NEET UG Admit Card they will have to login to their respective NEET account by entering their registration number and date of birth. ALSO READ- CBSE Board Results 2022: Official shares 10th, 12th result DATE- Check details

Live TV

NEET UG 2022NEET admit cardNEET UG 2022 admit cardNEETneet.nta.nic.inNEET official websiteNEET exam dateNeet exam centreNEET UG update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?