‘Nuclear Rhetoric Of Pakistan Punctured’: Army Chief Dwivedi On Operation Sindoor

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday addressed the annual press conference in New Delhi ahead of the Army Day celebration on 15th January.

While addressing the press conference, General Dwivedi highlighted the Indian Army’s major developments, advancements, and achievements. He also gave insights into the Operation Sindoor.

COAS General Dwivedi said, ‘As regards the western front, following the Pahalgam terror attack, a clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level. Op Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with ‘precision’, through 22 minutes of initiation on 7th May and an orchestrated that lasted for 88 hours up to 10th May. The operation reset strategic assumptions by ‘striking deep’, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the long-standing nuclear rhetoric. The army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to pak actions.”

He deemed Operation Sindoor was carried out under clear-cut political directive and full freedom to act or respond.

The Chief of Army Staff also termed Operation Sindoor as the best example of tri-service synergy.

It showcased India's bold, precise strike against cross-border terror, proving our readiness and strategic edge. It embodied PM Modi's September 2025 'JAI' vision: ‘Jointness, Atmanirbharta, Innovation’, alongside Raksha Mantri's January 2025 reforms year and the Army's decade-long transformation.

While talking about the changing global scenarios, COAS emphasised upon preparedendess. He said nations that prepare prevail.

Addressing the situation around terrorism and peace in the Northern Front Army Chief Dwivedi said the Northern Front stays stable yet demands unwavering vigilance.

High-level talks, resumed contacts, and confidence-building steps foster gradual normalcy, enabling grazing, hydrotherapy camps, and border activities. Strategic focus ensures robust Line of Actual Control (LAC) deployments, with all-government efforts advancing capabilities and infrastructure.





