PAKISTAN NUCLEAR TESTS

Nuclear Tests? Why Pakistan Is Building Secret Tunnels In Sindh Hills

Civil society groups in Sindh claim Pakistan is preparing for nuclear tests. They have urged the United Nations and the IAEA to investigate, citing strict military restrictions in the area.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 01:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Nuclear Tests? Why Pakistan Is Building Secret Tunnels In Sindh HillsRepresentative image (ANI)

Islamabad: Pakistan is reportedly constructing a secret nuclear facility in the hills of Sindh province. The Pakistan Army is building tunnels and underground chambers in remote areas, according to a coalition of Sindhi civil society groups and the Sindhudesh Movement. They have raised international concern over these alleged activities, warning that Pakistan might be preparing clandestine nuclear tests or secure storage sites far from India’s reach.

A letter sent to the UN Secretary-General, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) claims multiple underground tunnels and chamber systems in areas north of Jamshoro near Noreabad, around Kamber-Shahdadkot and west of Manchar Lake.

The letter was shared on by Shafi Burfat, chairman of a civil society group, Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz.

The groups allege strict military secrecy at the tunnel sites. Civilians are not allowed near the site of construction, which is ongoing at a rapid pace. They warn that the tunnels could be used for storing nuclear materials or related operations. The groups highlight serious risks, including radioactive contamination, environmental damage and violations of international nuclear safety and non-proliferation standards.

The letter urges immediate international verification. It emphasises its aim is transparency, civilian safety and environmental protection, not escalating tensions.

The group has requested the IAEA to assess whether these allegations fall under its verification protocols and, if appropriate, deploy technical experts to the site for on-ground evaluation.

The coalition has also asked the UN Secretary-General to set up an independent and impartial fact-finding mission in cooperation with UN agencies.

They call for parallel human rights and environmental assessments by the OHCHR, the UNEP and other UN bodies to evaluate potential risks to water sources, agriculture, biodiversity and public health.

The petition highlights the need for secure channels to present evidence, including photographs, maps and witness statements. It stresses protection for sources against threats or retaliation from Pakistan.

The groups also request interim safety guidelines for local populations and contingency plans for possible radiological events. Transparent reporting, accountability and verification have been emphasised to prevent misinformation, assure the international community and allow corrective action if needed.

