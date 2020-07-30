Number of coronavirus COVID-19 recoveries crosses 10 lakh mark in India: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry on Thursday (July 30, 2020) said that the number of coronavirus COVID-19 recoveries has crossed the 10-lakh mark in the country.

However, the country recorded the worst single-day jump of 52,123 Coronavirus infection cases, pushing India's COVID-19 caseload to 15,83,792. The COVID-19 death toll has also risen by 775 to 34,968, the Health Ministry data said.

As of now, the active COVID-19 cases stand at 1583792 while 10,20,582 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today informed that the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382, including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently issued its latest 'Unlock 3' guidelines, which aimed at continuing some restrictions on people's movement while easing curbs on others.

The MHA as allowed gymnasiums and yoga institutes to open from August 5. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the Centre said.

Besides, all other activities -- with the exception of metro rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places as well as social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations -- will be allowed.

"Dates for the opening of these (metro rails, cinema halls, etc) will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation," the MHA said in its order.

The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus has now infected around 1.68 crore people across the globe and has also taken over 6.62 lakh lives. According to the Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at 11:30 PM IST, there were approximately 1,68,19,944 coronavirus infections in over 188 countries and regions.

The US-based university also stated that 6,62,081 people have succumbed to the fatal virus that was first traced in China in December 2019. As of Wednesday evening, 98,04,588 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The US remains the worst-hit country where more than 43 lakh people have contracted the virus so far. The US has also witnessed 13.55 lakh recoveries. Brazil being the second worst-affected country has reported 24.83 lakh infections to date. On a good note, it has seen the greatest number of recoveries around the world as 18.85 lakh patients have been cured so far.

Brazil is followed by India that has recorded 15.31 lakh cases. India has also registered close to 10 lakh recovered patients. On the fourth spot is Russia, where a total of 8.27 lakh people has been tested COVID-19 positive.

South Africa with 4.59 lakh coronavirus cases is on the fifth spot.