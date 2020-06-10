India's cured coronavirus cases top active cases as recovery rate jumps above 48%

New Delhi: India's total of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,76,583 on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) with 1,33,632 active cases and 7,745 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, 279 fatalities and 9,985 infections have been reported while the recovery rate is at 48.88%, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.

This is the first time that the number of recovered patients at 1,35,206 has crossed the number of active cases (1,33,632).

While Maharashtra with 90,787 cases has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country followed by Tamil Nadu with 34,914 cases.

Maharashtra also has the highest death couth with 3,289 fatalities, followed by Gujarat with 1,313, then Delhi with 905.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry's website stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,45,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while overall 50,61,332 samples have been tested so far.

Currently, India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to data issued by the Johns Hopkins University.