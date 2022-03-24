Number of terrorists falling, but terrorism will exist till even one terrorist is alive: J&K DGP

DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh on Friday said if there is even one grenade or one gun left in the valley, it can create a lot of damage and terrorism will not end till all terrorists are killed. He said that the number of active terrorists has drastically come down, but we can’t say that terrorism has ended.

Talking to reporters on the side lines of J&K Police Marty’s Football tournament final match here, the DGP said, “The number of terrorists has fallen but that doesn’t mean that terrorism is over. Terrorism is still alive, but the situation has indeed changed.”

He further added, “If guns and grenades are available with the youth, innocent lives will continue to fall. One grenade has the capacity to kill or injure dozens, until there is gun with person, he has the capacity to kill innocents.”

Police is taking all preventive measures to dislodge the terrorist's infrastructure and to act against their supporters. He urged youths to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream.

“I urge the youth to shun the path of violence. The youth who are carrying pistols, guns and grenades must give peace a chance. This place has seen enough bloodshed in the past 30 years. The violence leads to destruction only.” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police started the process of attaching immovable properties that were used to provide shelter to terrorists and the houses where planning were hatched to attack ‘security forces and civilians’.

"Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of militancy as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP Act. Don't give shelter or harbour militants/associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law," tweeted Srinagar police.

It’s seen a big step in view of counter terrorism operations. Security forces believe this will help them to curb the terror activities in Kashmir.