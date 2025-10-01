Advertisement
DANDIYA

Nun-Sense! This Woman's Garba Outfit Is The 'Best Dressed' Chaos Of Navratri | VIRAL VIDEO

In India, Dandiya and Garba nights during Navratri are not just about dance but also about forging new friendships and community bonds. In the viral video, the woman is seen dancing at an event while dressed as a "nun". 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nun-Sense! This Woman's Garba Outfit Is The 'Best Dressed' Chaos Of Navratri | VIRAL VIDEOScreenshots from viral video (Photos Credit: @bhopal_great_videos/ Instagram)

Dandiya and Garba are vibrant and joyful dance forms that bring people together during the festive season in Gujarat and many other parts of India. With colorful traditional attire, rhythmic beats of dhol, and the dancers showing their best moves, the event and festivities create an atmosphere filled with energy, celebration, and togetherness. At this time, a video of a dancing woman is going viral on social media where she is dressed as the "nun". 

Durga Puja is one of the most eagerly awaited festivals in India, especially in states like West Bengal and Gujarat. The festival is marked by decorated pandals, elaborate rituals, cultural performances, and mouthwatering traditional food. 

In the viral video, the woman is seen dancing at an event while dressed as a "nun". 

Watch Viral Video Here: 

In Gujarat, Dandiya and Garba nights during Navratri are not just about dance but also about forging new friendships and community bonds. 

The beats encourage people of all ages to come out and participate. These nights are often filled with laughter, smiles, and unforgettable memories that last long after the festival ends.

Netizens' Reaction To 'Garba Queen Nun'

"Ye nun ko kahi or koi kam nhi hai.. Har sal aa jati hai garba karne (This nun has no other work anywhere else. She comes every year to perform Garba)," a user commented under the viral video on Instagram. 

"Movie name: The Nun, the garba queen," another user commented. 

"Nice chanya choli," a comment read. 

"Nun bhen Patel," an Instagram user wrote in the comment section. 

Across India, Durga Puja festivals light up cities and towns with vibrant colors, music, and spirituality. It is a joyous occasion that transcends religious and regional boundaries, bringing people together to celebrate courage, hope, and the triumph of good over evil.

