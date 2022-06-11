Ranchi: Asserting that the people of Jharkhand are “very sensitive and tolerant”, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday appealed to the people to maintain harmony and refrain from participating in any activity that leads to crimes in the state.

“I suddenly received information about this worrisome (protest) incident… public of Jharkhand has always been very sensitive and tolerant… no need to panic. I appeal to everyone to maintain harmony and refrain from participating in any activities that will lead to more such crimes,” he said while addressing the media persons after the curfew was imposed in Ranchi as an aftermath of a protest against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for allegedly making controversial remarks over Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier in the day, the Ranchi administration had imposed a curfew in the city appealing to the people to stay at home.

The protest had turned violent after the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported. Many people have sustained injuries in the violent protests.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) Anish Gupta had said that the situation was “under control” despite being a “little tense”.

After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma’s remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said, “We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered two FIRs– one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand – for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR.