Nupur Sharma comment row: NCW seeks action against Akhilesh Yadav for remarks on suspended BJP leader

After the Supreme Court last week said that Nupur Sharma and her "loose tongue" had set the country on fire because of her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Akhilesh Yadav had said that "not only the face but body should also apologise and punitive action should be taken for attempting to disturb harmony and peace in the country".

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday (July 4, 2022) asked Uttar Pradesh police to take action against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly instigating people to "assault" suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. After the Supreme Court last week said that Sharma and her loose tongue had set the country on fire and that she needed to apologise over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Yadav had said that "not only the face but the body should also apologise and should also be punished for disturbing the harmony of the country."

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DS Chauhan, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the tweet is "sheer instigation".

"The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post of Akhilesh Yadav instigating a feeling of hatred and ill-will against Nupur Sharma also, inciting communal disharmony between the two religious groups which is extremely condemnable," Sharma wrote.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, you are required to take immediate action against Akhilesh Yadav...," she said.

Sharma also termed the SP chief's statement "unsolicited" as the matter is already being looked into by the judiciary.

"Nupur Sharma is already facing threat to her life and the tweet of Akhilesh is a sheer instigation to the general public to assault Sharma. A fair investigation must be accomplished in a time bound manner," she stated and said that action taken must be apprised within three days.

