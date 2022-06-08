New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad have led to global outrage. While the BJP decided to suspend Sharma, she has been getting rape and death threats, Sharma claimed. On Tuesday (June 7), the Delhi Police had confirmed that it has provided security to Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.

"Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.":@CPDelhi I'm being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I've communicated same to @DelhiPolice. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members...," tweeted Nupur Sharma on May 27.

While suspending Sharma, the BJP said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".The BJP leader`s remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

Sharma herself said she "accepts and respects" the party's decision. "I have practically grown up in the organisation. I respect and accept their decision," Sharma said after she was asked about the BJP's action against her.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, before suspending its leaders, the party on Sunday had issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

Sharma's comments, made in a TV debate nearly 10 days back, and Naveen Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries. Party general secretary Arun Singh in a statement had said that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment. The statement announcing action against Sharma and Jindal also made no particular reference to their controversial remarks.

(With Agency inputs)